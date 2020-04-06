NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Thursday, June 4, at 10:19 a.m. the North Little Rock Police received a 911 call advising that a subject had been shot at Shorter Gardens Apartments located on North Beech Street.

When officers arrived on scene they located a juvenile male victim inside an apartment located in building 8 of the apartment complex. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives with the North Little Rock Police Department were notified and have responded to initiate an investigation.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Further information will be released when it becomes available.

KTHV

KTHV

RELATED: Alexander police officer killed in accidental shooting by another officer, police say

RELATED: Little Rock police investigating late night homicide off Napa Valley Drive

RELATED: Hot Springs man charged after woman found suffering from a gunshot wound in her leg