Arkansas State Police investigating possible Lafayette Co. homicide

LEWISVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the apparent homicide of a Lafayette County woman.

Police say 45-year-old Kira Bradley was found dead inside a home on W. 3rd Street in Lewisville around noon on Friday.

An El Dorado man and a Lewisville woman have been taken into custody in connection to the death.

The cause of death is still being determined by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.

The investigation is ongoing.