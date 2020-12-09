Arkansas State Police investigating possible Lafayette Co. homicide

LEWISVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas State Police have been asked to investigate the apparent homicide of a Lafayette County woman.
Police say 45-year-old Kira Bradley was found dead inside a home on W. 3rd Street in Lewisville around noon on Friday.
An El Dorado man and a Lewisville woman have been taken into custody in connection to the death.
The cause of death is still being determined by the Arkansas State Crime Lab.
The investigation is ongoing.
