LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police officers responded to a welfare check on a person living at a home on S. Brown Street at around 12:55 p.m. Tuesday to find that the door was open.

Officers found the body of a dead male inside.

Police say that homicide detectives are investigating what Little Rock police are calling a "suspicious death."

The manner of death has not yet been identified.

We will update this article with more information as it develops.