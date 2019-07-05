LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Sunday, May 5, at approximately 9 p.m., the Little Rock Police Department responded to an unknown trouble call on Maryland Avenue, after receiving an open line 911 call.

Subsequently, a Shot Spotter activation was received in this area. The original 911 caller later advised her brother had been shot. Upon officers arrival, they found 69-year-old Lavernal Williams suffering from a gun shot wound to the head.

Officers also made contact with several people on scene and began to gather information about what occurred. While gathering this information, 60-year-old George Williams stated to officers, “I did it, I accidentally shot him.”

George was detained by officers on scene and transported to the detectives division. Lavernal was transported to UAMS by an ambulance with injuries reported to be life threatening.

Homicide Detectives responded to the scene and interviewed all possible witnesses in the area. CSSU personnel also responded and collected evidence from the scene. Mr. George Williams was later charged with Domestic Battery 1st Degree.

On Monday, May 6, at approximately 6:41 p.m., Lavernal died at UAMS as a result of his injuries.

Lavernal's body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory for an autopsy. George's charges were upgraded from Domestic Battery 1st Degree to Murder 2nd Degree.

This homicide occurred in Little Rock’s 12th Street Division. This investigation is ongoing.