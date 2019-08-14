LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A Little Rock man is recovering after being pepper sprayed during a robbery, according to the Little Rock Police Department.

Officers responded to the call on Monday afternoon near Arkansas Baptist College on the 1600 block of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

The victim told police he was trying to buy weed from a woman and another suspect.

The woman then allegedly asked him to remove his sunglasses and when he did she pepper sprayed him in his eyes.

The two suspects then went inside his vehicle and stole an iPhone 8 Plus and $200 in cash.

Police say the suspects left the scene in a blue Honda Civic going northbound.

If you have any information on the robbery, you are advised to contact the Little Rock Police Department.

