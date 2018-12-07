LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) – A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 14-year-old.

Keterrioun Deshon Chandler is facing capital murder charges for the July 24, 2017 shooting death of 14-year-old Cyncere Alexander.

Alexander was found on the floor inside an apartment on Green Mountain Drive, suffering from multiple gunshot injuries.

Chandler turned himself into a detective at the 12th Street Substation regarding the capital murder and aggravated robbery charges he's facing. He was booked into the Pulaski County Jail around 2 a.m. on July 12, 2018. In addition to the capital murder and aggravated robbery charge, he's also facing a failure to appear charge out of North Little Rock District Court.

A few days after the murder in 2017, Chris Alexander, Cyncere's father, spoke with us over the phone and he wanted to tell the person responsible that, “They took my heart, they took my son." At that same time, former Public Information Officer Steven McClanahan with the Little Rock Police Department said, "This 14-year-old was shot and murdered in the apartment complex and that’s enough to outrage everyone.”

