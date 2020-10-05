LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to Little Rock police, officers and detectives are investigating a homicide in the 3200 block of Ludwig Street.

Police said they received a call around 7 p.m. on Saturday evening about a stolen vehicle at a home on Ludwig Street. On the way there, gun shots were fired in the area.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 39-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital where he later died.

A 17-year-old was admitted to a hospital for an injury from a bullet graze.

Police are interviewing witnesses. This is an on-going investigation.

We will edit this article with updates as the investigation continues.