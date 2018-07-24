LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - In 2017, Little Rock police started using data-based policing and stepped up their community policing efforts. Now, one year later, it's paying off.

“Crime is down a lot and we're proud of that. When we have bad days we take it and when we have good days we give ourselves a pat on the back,” Lt. Michael Ford with the Little Rock police department said.

Violent crime is down 24 percent, property crime is down 14 percent and overall crime in Little Rock is down 16 percent.

Lt. Ford said they've started pairing with more businesses to host community events. Some recent events include: Meet a Hero, Be a Hero, quarterly meetings with different neighborhoods, blood drives, backpack drives and Tuesday they're having Pizza with Police at U.S Pizza in Hillcrest.

“It gets everyone involved and makes you feel a part of something and people generally like to feel a part of something. It keeps communication going between the police department and the community,” Lt. Ford said.

Chief Operating Officer at U.S Pizza Company Drew Webber said they'll have free pizza from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday night, where you can get to know your local officers.

“I think it's going to be a great event for the neighborhood. I think the more community policing we can have, the better. The Little Rock police department is there for us and we want to be there for them and the more we can get the community to see that, the better it is,” he said.

The police department will also be partnering with some local fraternity's Aug. 12 for a backpack giveaway at 2512 State Street.

