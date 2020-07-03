LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department are investigating a double homicide that happened in west Little Rock overnight.

According to police, the incident happened at a home on Carter Lane just off Taylor Loop Road.

When police arrived, they found one person dead and another in critical condition.

That person was taken to the hospital where they later died.

At this time police believe this was a domestic situation and no one in the area is at risk.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.











