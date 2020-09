Bryant L. Smith was wanted for capital murder for the murders of 20-year-old Kavon Mitchell and 17-year-old Emonya Moten.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, Bryant L. Smith was taken into custody by U.S. Marshals and the Parsons Kansas Police Department on Friday around 2:50 p.m.

Both of the victims were shot outside of their Pine Bluff homes on September 3.