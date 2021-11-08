Ru-Jauree Harris was found in a truck with a fatal gunshot wound to the head.

ROGERS, Ark. — Police are investigating a homicide after a Springdale man was found fatally shot in a vehicle in Rogers.

On Wednesday (Aug. 11) around 12:33 am, the Rogers Police Department responded to the 2100 block of South K Street for a suspicious vehicle.

According to Keith Foster with the Rogers Police Department, a white truck was parked on the street and it appeared as if someone was inside ducking down.

When officers arrived they searched around the vehicle and found a single bullet hole in a side window.

Officers entered the vehicle and found a man slumped over with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head.

The man was identified as 23-year-old Ru-Jauree Harris of Springdale.

Rogers Police say they don't think the crime took place at the address on K street, but believe the suspect drove the victim to that street and left the vehicle there.

The truck the victim was found in was his own, police say.

Detectives from the Rogers Police Department are investigating the incident as a homicide.