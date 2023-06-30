Sheriffs: Man found dead in Pulaski County

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office says an investigation is ongoing at the 5000 block of West Hensley Road.

PULASKI COUNTY, Arkansas — On Friday, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a dead man at the 5000 block of West Hensley Road.

According to authorities, the identity of the man is unknown at this time.

The sheriff's office said there was a missing person report from that area, but could not confirm whether it is connected to this investigation.