Sheriffs: Man found dead in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Arkansas — On Friday, the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office recovered the body of a dead man at the 5000 block of West Hensley Road.
According to authorities, the identity of the man is unknown at this time.
The sheriff's office said there was a missing person report from that area, but could not confirm whether it is connected to this investigation.
The investigation into this incident remains ongoing. We are working to gather additional information and will update you as soon as it becomes available.