GREENBRIER, Ark. (KTHV) – A Delight man is arrested by the Greenbrier Police Department for drug possession.

According to Chief Gene Earnhardt, the Greenbrier Police Department arrested 32-year-old Japrinceton Snowden on Friday, July 27 at the Sonic on Highway 65.

The Chief said Snowden was passed out and slumped over the steering wheel in his car. He was in possession of 145.6 grams of meth.

[Greenbrier Police Department]

Snowden is facing several charges including delivering meth, cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

He's being held in the Faulkner County Detention Center.

