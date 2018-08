JACKSONVILLE, Ark. (KTHV) - Jal'on Ware kidnapped his daughter and shot a man during a residential burglary in Jacksonville, Arkansas State Police said. An Amber Alert has been activated for the girl, Jal'ah Ware, 3,.

Jal'on is considered armed and dangerous. Jal'ah was last seen wearing a pink tank top and pink shorts.

Anyone with information should contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 985-2802 or call 911.

