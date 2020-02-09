Man wanted after high-speed chase with Jefferson County deputies

The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Stephan Southerland after fleeing a traffic stop that turned into a high-speed chase.

JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office is searching for Stephan Southerland who allegedly fled from a deputy who was struck by a separate vehicle during a traffic stop that turned into a high-speed chase.

The stop occurred near Highway 270 and Hardin-Reed Road.

Southerland was being pulled over when another vehicle, a white Ford Escape, hit a deputy, according to the spokesperson for JCSO.

Southerland was then able to get in the passenger seat of the Ford Escape, which began to flee.

The vehicle was eventually recovered by deputies, along with the driver of the vehicle, Amber Thornton, on Pony Trail.

Southerland allegedly fled into a nearby wooded area.

JCSO said Southerland is suspected to have committed second-degree battery and felony fleeing during the incident.

Southerland is described as being 5 foot 10 inches tall, weighing 185 pounds with blue eyes and brown hair.