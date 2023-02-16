Jury finds Mauricio Torres guilty in the death of his 6-year-old son

A jury has found Mauricio Torres guilty of killing his six-year-old son in 2015.

BENTON COUNTY, Arkansas — A Benton County jury has found Mauricio Torres guilty of killing his six-year-old son in 2015 from abusing the boy to the point he died a day later at an Arkansas hospital.

Torres was found guilty in two previous trials. The first was turned over on appeal, and the second was declared a mistrial after an outburst from a family member during the sentencing phase.

Torres's wife, Cathy, who is serving life in prison for Isaiah's death after taking a plea deal, testified before Torres in the trials, stating she never knew the extent of her son's injuries.

Guilty of battery in the 1st degree

Guilty of capital murder

The sentencing phase will begin on Friday, Feb. 17.

According to the initial investigation, Mauricio used a stick to sexually abuse his son Isaiah while the family was camping in Missouri.

Other acts of child abuse the prosecution touched on were Isaiah's teeth being pulled out with pliers, bathed in bleach, being beaten with a stick, and having a stick shoved up his rectum more than once— which is the final instance which caused the internal injuries that caused Isaiah's death.

In 2016, Mauricio was sentenced to death. However, the ruling was turned over on appeal due to jurisdiction.

Torres was found guilty a second time in March 2020, but during the sentencing, his adult stepson lunged at Torres after he was questioned about if he, too, was sexually abused by his stepfather. The circuit court ordered a mistrial.

His third and final trial began on Feb. 9, 2023. The trial lasted a week, with closing arguments ending around 11 a.m. on Feb. 16.