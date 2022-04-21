Mills High School 'all clear' following threat, officials say

Wilbur D. Mills University Studies High School was evacuated following a bomb threat, officials say.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Pulaski County Special School District, Mills University Studies High is "all clear" following evacuation.

On Thursday, April 21, the high school was evacuated following a threat the school received around 12:45 p.m.

Officials with the Pulaski County Sheriff's Office confirmed the threat was determined to be a bomb threat.

A little before 2 p.m., Mills middle school was also evacuated. They were initially on lockdown because they "weren't the initial target", according to officials.

Law enforcement made their way to the scene to investigate.

Dixon Road remains closed until Mills Middle School is cleared.

We will update this story when more information is provided.