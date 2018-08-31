LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KTHV) - The nephew of Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson and son of former Arkansas Senator Tim Hutchinson was indicted by a grand jury on wire and tax fraud charges.

Arkansas State Senator Jeremy Hutchinson is charged with scheming to steal thousands of dollars in campaign contributions for personal use and falsifying campaign finance reports and tax filings, according to a release from the U.S.Attorney's office of the Eastern District of Arkansas.

Hutchinson, 44, has been in elected politics since 2000 and a state senator since 2011. He faces 12 charges, including eight counts of wire fraud and four counts of filing false tax returns.

Hutchinson is scheduled to appear before US Magistrate Judge Patricia S. Harris at 10 a.m. on Sept. 18.

The wire fraud charges carry a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and $250,000 in fines per charge. Filing a false tax return carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and $100,000 in fines each.

The indictment alleges that Hutchinson used campaign funds to pay for utilities, vacations, travel expenses, jewelry, clothing, retail, Netflix, gym membership fees and more using campaign funds. He is also accused of underreported around $71,000 in campaign funds. The indictment also contends that Hutchinson withdrew cash from campaign accounts.

