North Little Rock police arrest homicide suspect

Police arrested 17-year-old Jimari Douglas for the shooting death of a male victim on May 18 in North Little Rock.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On May 18, officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to a shooting in the 5800 block of Lynch Drive around 11 p.m.

Upon arrival, officials located a male victim lying in the roadway with at least one gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were notified and initiated a homicide investigation, where they were able to identify and arrest 17-year-old Jimari Douglas for the shooting death of the victim.

Mr. Douglas has been charged as an adult with one count of manslaughter and was transported to Pulaski County Regional Detention Facility where he is being held without bond.

The victim's name has not been released at this time, pending the notification of the next of kin.

Anyone with information regarding this incident has been urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Gibbons at 501-771-7149. You can remain anonymous.