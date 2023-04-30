Investigation underway for North Little Rock fatal shooting

The North Little Rock Police Department is currently investigating a Saturday night shooting that left one man dead.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — On Saturday night, just before 11:00 p.m., officers with the North Little Rock Police Department responded to the 1900 block of Poplar Street for a call stating that there were multiple gunshots heard in the area.

According to reports, when officers arrived at the scene, they found an adult male who had at least one gunshot wound. He was then taken to the hospital where he later died.

The name of the victim has not yet been released.

Detectives are currently conducting a homicide investigation and anyone with information regarding what may have happened is urged to contact the North Little Rock Police Department Tip Line at (501) 680-8439 or Detective Williams at (501) 771-7167.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.