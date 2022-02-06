Police: North Little Rock shooting leaves 17-year-old dead

North Little Rock police have started investigating a shooting that left a 17-year-old dead near E. Washington Avenue.

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — North Little Rock police are now investigating after a shooting left a 17-year-old dead.

According to reports, the incident happened on Wednesday around 10:53 a.m. as officers traveled to the 2200 block of E. Washington Ave. in response to a person being shot.

When authorities made it to the scene, they found the 17-year-old who was suffering from a gunshot wound.

Life saving measures were done onto the teen before authorities transported them to the hospital, with the victim later dying at the hospital.

Authorities are asking for those with information to contact them at 501-680-8439 or at 501-771-7151.