While paramedics were inside tending to a man with chest pain, another man jumped into the ambulance and drove away.

CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. — Law enforcement in Oklahoma is searching for a suspect they say stole an ambulance, which led to another man's death.

The Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma has an active arrest warrant issued for Reid Smith Lester Jordan, 27, of Soper, Oklahoma, concerning the death of Delbert Hedrick.

According to officials, on Feb. 28, 2021, just before midnight, the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 500 block of Clay Street in Soper after an ambulance was stolen from the scene of an emergency.

Choctaw County EMS were initially dispatched to the residence because Hedrick was experiencing chest pains. While paramedics were inside tending to him, an unidentified male jumped into the ambulance and drove away.

Paramedics told Hedrick’s wife to take him to the Paris, Texas Regional Medical Center. While en route, he became unresponsive.

His wife called for help and was met along the highway by Paris police and fire, who attempted CPR until an ambulance could arrive. The ambulance crew attempted additional life-saving measures until they arrived at the hospital. Hedrick was pronounced dead at Paris Regional Medical Center.

Throughout the investigation, agents determined Jordan was the person who stole the Choctaw County ambulance.

An arrest warrant has been issued for Jordan, who is a member of the Choctaw Nation. He is facing charges of second-degree murder, second-degree burglary and malicious injury to property.

His bond is set at $100,000.