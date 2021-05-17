One man injured after shooting at Stone Village Apartments in Jacksonville

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17, officers were dispatched to Stone Village Apartments after reports of shots fired.

JACKSONVILLE, Arkansas — The Jacksonville Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place on S. Hospital Drive after a 20-year-old man was injured "with a non-life-threatening wound."

Just after 7 p.m. on Monday, May 17, officers were dispatched to Stone Village Apartments after reports of shots fired and located the victim in a car traveling down Main Street and was transferred to a nearby hospital.

Police say that they have the suspect(s) in custody.

If anyone has information on the shooting contact the Jacksonville Police Department at (501) 982-3191 or the communication center at (501) 985-2802.

No other information has been released at this time.