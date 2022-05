At least one person is dead after a shooting at the Road Runner gas station on Broadway Street in Little Rock.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a homicide at a gas station on the 800 block of Broadway Street.

According to police, the shooting happened sometime Tuesday afternoon.

Police are currently at the scene investigating.

There is no word on a suspect and the victim has not been identified at this time.

We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.