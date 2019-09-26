NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to a deposition report by the North Little Rock Police Department, 73-year-old Hugh Daniels is facing charges of rape, human trafficking and sexual indecency with a child.

Daniels is the current owner of Hugh Daniels Trucking, which has been in operation for 37 years.

According to the report, North Little Rock police arrested Hugh Daniels at the Bel-Air Motel on Highway 70 after receiving information about juvenile girls being trafficked.

The ages of victims listed the case documents are of the ages 12-16.

Daniels was booked into the Pulaski County Jail on Tuesday, Sept. 24. No bond has been set for him.