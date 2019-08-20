PINE BLUFF, Ark. — On Tuesday, Aug. 20, around 1:45 a.m., officers of the Pine Bluff Police Department were dispatched to the area of West Hepburn in reference to gunshots.

Around 2:45 a.m., officers were dispatched back to West Hepburn in reference to a welfare check. Inside the residence, officers found two people, one male and one female, who were non-responsive.

The two were later pronounced dead. The identity of the two will not be released until the next of kin is notified.

It is still early in the investigation and the detectives are presently investigating. The motive of the shooting is still under investigation as well. There is no suspect information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300.

This is the city’s 19th and 20th homicide of the year.