Pine Bluff police investigating city's 20th homicide

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of investigating a homicide.
Police say they were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday to 17th Avenue and Elm Street in reference to someone being shot.
Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male lying in front of a residence. He had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by the coroner.
Another male was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening wounds.
Police do not have a suspect or motive for the shooting.
This will be the city’s 20th homicide.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects.