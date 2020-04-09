x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Little Rock's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Little Rock, Arkansas | THV11.com

Crime

Pine Bluff police investigating city's 20th homicide

Upon arrival to the scene, police said they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds lying in front of a home. He was pronounced dead by the coroner.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Red and blue lights of police car in night time, crime scene. Night patrolling the city. Abstract blurry image.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of investigating a homicide. 

Police say they were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday to 17th Avenue and Elm Street in reference to someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male lying in front of a residence. He had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Another male was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening wounds.

Police do not have a suspect or motive for the shooting.

This will be the city’s 20th homicide.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Detective Division at 870-730-2090 or Dispatch at 870-541-5300. Also, there is a reward for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of any suspect or suspects. 