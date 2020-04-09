Pine Bluff police investigating city's 20th homicide

Upon arrival to the scene, police said they found a 17-year-old male with gunshot wounds lying in front of a home. He was pronounced dead by the coroner.

PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, officers are in the early stages of investigating a homicide.

Police say they were dispatched around 4:40 p.m. on Thursday to 17th Avenue and Elm Street in reference to someone being shot.

Upon arrival, officers found a 17-year-old male lying in front of a residence. He had gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead by the coroner.

Another male was taken to a nearby hospital for non-life threatening wounds.

Police do not have a suspect or motive for the shooting.

This will be the city’s 20th homicide.