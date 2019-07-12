PINE BLUFF, Ark. — According to the Pine Bluff Police Department, state police officers are on the scene of an officer-involved shooting on 28th Street.

A release from Pine Bluff police said there was an exchange of gunfire that involved two officers around 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7 at 28th Avenue and Overpass.

The shooting did not result in any injuries. Two people are in custody.

Agents with Arkansas State Police are currently assessing the chain of events and recovering evidence from the scene. The investigation is ongoing.

