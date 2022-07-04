State police investigating after Arkansas woman found murdered in her home

Arkansas State Police said they are investigating the murder of Latisha McKenzie, whose body was found by local police responding to a welfare check.

Example video title will go here for this video

MARIANNA, Ark. — Marianna officers responded to a welfare check and found a woman dead late Wednesday night, according to the Arkansas State Police who have taken lead in the homicide investigation.

Latisha McKenzie was murdered, police said, and her body was moved to a hallway bathroom. She was 46-years-old.

"Agents are continuing their investigation in Lee County today and are searching for a person of interest who may prove to be a suspect in the homicide," ASP said in a statement.