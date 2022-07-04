State police investigating after Arkansas woman found murdered in her home

MARIANNA, Ark. — Marianna officers responded to a welfare check and found a woman dead late Wednesday night, according to the Arkansas State Police who have taken lead in the homicide investigation.
Latisha McKenzie was murdered, police said, and her body was moved to a hallway bathroom. She was 46-years-old.
"Agents are continuing their investigation in Lee County today and are searching for a person of interest who may prove to be a suspect in the homicide," ASP said in a statement.
We will update this article with more information as it becomes available.