Little Rock police confirm one, possibly two, people shot on Shady Lane in Little Rock

Officers are investigating a homicide on Shady Lane.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Lieutenant Casey Clark of the Little Rock Police Department confirmed officers are investigating a shooting.

LRPD originally confirmed it was a homicide, but are now confirming they have one, possibly two, victims with gunshot wounds.

Clark said the shooting occurred on Shady Lane in Little Rock Tuesday, Sept. 29.

LRPDsaid on Monday night at 11 p.m., a man had his van stolen in a "disturbance." On Tuesday, Sept. 29, the same man heard his stolen van was in the area of Shady Lane so he went to look for it. He found it at the end of the "cul de sac" on Shady Lane. That man called some friends in the area, along with police.

While police were on their way to that cul de sac, a "disturbance" happened, which led to a shooting.

One male showed up at the hosptial with a gunshot wound and is stable.

Police confirm the victim that was shot is not the owner of the stolen van. Police are on scene now, investigating those involved and what led to the shooting.

Police are looking for one suspect.