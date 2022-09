LRPD is investigating a shooting near the I-430 and exit 128 in Little Rock that left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police are investigating a shooting that occurred near the I-430 and exit 128 in Little Rock.

The incident left two victims with non-life-threatening injuries.

Officials ask that people avoid the spot and plan alternate routes if traveling through the area.