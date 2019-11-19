CONWAY, Ark. — According to the Conway Police Department, officers are investigating a shooting that occurred outside of an apartment complex early Tuesday morning.

The department got a call at 1:05 a.m. from a local hospital about a gunshot victim in the emergency room.

The 21-year-old victim told officers he was invited to Fox Run Apartments to meet a woman he had been talking to on social media. He said a man came out of the bushes and jumped him as he approached the apartment.

He reported he was hit with a gun several times, the assailant went through his pockets, then shot him once before running away.

The victim was driven to the hospital by a relative. He was treated for his injury and is okay.

Police have not identified any suspects, but are still investigating.

We will update this story as the investigation continues.