LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a detective was "shot at" near the corner of 30th and Fulton Street.

The detective is not injured, police said, but his vehicle had been hit by gunfire.

A suspect in the investigation has not been named at this time.

Police ask anyone with information on the incident to contact their tip line at (501) 371-INFO (4636).

