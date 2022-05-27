Police: Lockdown lifted at Chicot Elementary following false alarm

A brief lockdown has been lifted at Chicot Elementary following a report of a man who appeared to have a weapon outside of the campus.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, there was a brief lockdown at Chicot Elementary that has since been lifted.

Officers were called to a report of a man who appeared to have a weapon outside of the Chicot Elementary campus.

Officers searched the school and surrounding area, but were unable to located anyone with a weapon.

While this was a false alarm, LRPD encourages anyone who notices suspicious behavior to notify police immediately.

A statement about the incident was released on behalf principal Gina Khoury:

This afternoon, Chicot was placed on lockdown following a report from students that they thought they saw an armed person near the school. LRPD and LRSD Safety and Security teams immediately responded, searched the area extensively, and reviewed surveillance video. While they did not find anyone, we know that in light of recent school-related tragedies, students, parents, staff, and the community have a heightened sense of concern when it comes to school safety. That is why we took appropriate security measures and enacted our protocols as a precaution.

Based on our communication with legal authorities, we have no reason to believe that any students or staff are in harm’s way. However, as a precaution, we are enhancing our security presence at Chicot and ask that our school community remain vigilant regarding our safety and security protocols on campus and at any school-related functions, which include graduation ceremonies. It bears repeating for any potential security concern, “if you see something, say something.”