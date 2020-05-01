JEFFERSON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — According to the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office, deputies need the public's help locating a suspect who escaped custody.

Police say 22-year-old Kemonta Bishop escaped a deputy's custody while being transported from Jefferson Regional Medical Center back to the W.C. "Dub" Brassell Adult Detention Center.

The JCSO Criminal Investigation Division is currently investigating how the detainee escaped.

Anyone with information regarding Bishop's location is asked to contact Lieutenant John Bean in the Criminal Investigation Division at (870) 541-5496 Monday - Friday at 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., or 24/7 at (870) 329-5648.

Information can also be provided via email at john.bean@jeffcoso.org and at tips@jeffcoso.org, Facebook https://www.facebook.com/jcso1830, and Twitter @JeffCtySO. Caller's anonymity is guaranteed. A reward may be offered.