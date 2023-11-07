Searcy couple arrested for involvement in overdose death

A Searcy couple was arrested after they sold fentanyl to a 26-year-old man who later died due to an overdose.

According to reports, the Central Arkansas Drug Task Force and Searcy Police Detectives were investigating the overdose death of a 26-year-old man.

During the investigation, they discovered that Leroy and Tara Sanders were the suspects that had sold fentanyl to a female, who also died from an overdose. The couple was also determined to be the suspects who sold the drug to the male.

Leroy Sanders has been arrested for aggravated death by delivery, which is an unclassified felony, and delivery of fentanyl, which is a class-Y felony.

Tara Sanders was also arrested for aggravated death by delivery, delivery of fentanyl, and for furnishing prohibited articles into a correctional facility— a class- B felony.