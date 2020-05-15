SEARCY, Ark. — According to the Searcy Police Department, officers are investigating the death of a 23-year-old woman.

Police say they responded to the home of Madison Clevenger on Horton Street in reference to a welfare check on Friday at 8:14 a.m. Clevenger reportedly had not shown up for work and was not answering phone calls.

Upon entering the home, officers say they found Clevenger's body.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Anyone with information pertaining the case should contact the Searcy Police Department at 501-279-1038.

This is an on-going investigation. We will edit this story with updates as the investigation continues.