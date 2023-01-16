Shooting in West Little Rock leaves two dead

The Little Rock Police department is investigating a West Little Rock shooting that left two people dead on Monday evening.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — The Little Rock Police Department is investigating a West Little Rock homicide that happened on Monday evening.

According to reports, officers responded to shots fired call on Epernay Circle at around 7:30 p.m.

When they arrived they found two deceased people, which officers believe to be the result of a domestic incident.

Police urge anyone traveling through the area to seek an alternate route.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.