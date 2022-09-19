Two people are dead after a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas, on Monday.

PARIS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating what appears to be a murder-suicide that began with a shooting at a Sonic Drive-In in Paris, Arkansas that left 22-year-old George Poole, an employee at the restaurant, dead.

The shooting happened around noon on Sept. 19 and Poole was pronounced dead at the scene, Logan County deputies said.

The sheriff's office initially reported that the suspect was taken into custody, however, officials later announced that police came in contact with Joshua Malagon sitting in a vehicle on Kalamazoo Road shortly after the shooting.

Police say Malagon, 20, was identified as a suspect in Poole's death and refused to get out of the vehicle.

After hearing a single gunshot, deputies "approached and found Malagon wounded and began providing life-saving measures until emergency medical personnel arrived on-scene. Malagon was pronounced dead at a local hospital," a press release said.

Arkansas State Police detectives are investigating both deaths and will turn over the case file to Logan County prosecutors for review.

