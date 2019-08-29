GRAVETTE (KFSM) — A student was apprehended after making a threat toward a Gravette school, the superintendent said Thursday.

Dr. Richard Page, superintendent for the Gravette School District, said a student made a threat toward one of the schools Wednesday night.

“He has since been apprehended by the police and the situation has been resolved,” Page said.

Gravette Police told a 5NEWS reporter that they didn’t actually make an arrest because the suspect lives outside of their jurisdiction.

A post on Gravette’s city Facebook page said the threat was made toward Gravette Middle School. It states that the Gravette Police and Benton County Sheriff’s Office deputies contacted the juvenile, and the “situation was addressed.”

“There is NO danger to any Gravette school at this time,” the city said.

Gravette Police will be at the Gravette schools today to provide support and extra security, but that is related to the threat made earlier this week mentioned by the FBI as an unsubstantiated threat against an unnamed Arkansas school.

“The safety of all students and staff is our highest priority,” the city said.