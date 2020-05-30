LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the Little Rock Police Department, a suspicious death has officially been ruled a homicide.

Police say officers were called to a home on Dr. Martin Luther King Drive on Friday at 4:24 p.m. in reference to an overdose call.

Upon arrival, police located the body of 58-year-old Bobbie Hambrick. Hambrick's relatives were at the residence and met with the officers.

While at the scene, police say they found possible trauma to Hambrick's body and blood on her face, deeming a suspicious death. Officers asked everyone to leave and contacted homicide detectives.

Detectives performed a neighborhood canvass. After getting a search warrant, police collected evidence from the home. After further investigation, detectives ruled the death of Hambrick as a homicide.

Hambrick’s body was transported to the Arkansas State Crime lab for an autopsy to be performed.

This is an on-going investigation. We will edit this story with updates as the investigation continues.