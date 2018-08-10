HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (KTHV) - Hot Springs police arrested 54-year-old Robert Dark, Wendi Barfield and Oceaonna Robinson after an accidental call led to his confession of theft and a methamphetamine purchase.

Dispatch received an accidental 911 call from Dark on Oct. 7. During the call, he was overheard bragging about stealing from various businesses in Hot Springs. He was also overheard making a deal to purchase methamphetamine.

Police then used the Smart 911 system, which allows officers to obtain information from the 911, to locate Dark and his vehicle at the Exxon on Grand and Central Avenues. While officers pulled Dark over, he was observed throwing a bag under the car.

Officers then approached the car and found the other two suspects, Barfield and Robinson, in the car with him. During the investigation, it was determined that all three suspects were in possession of meth and drug paraphernalia.

The three were charged as follows:

Robert Dark: Possession of a controlled substance (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possession of a controlled substance (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Wendi Barfield: Possession of a controlled substance (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Possession of a controlled substance (felony) and possession of drug paraphernalia. Oceaonna Robinson: Possession of a controlled substance (felony), possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to appear twice and failure to comply.

All suspects are currently being held in the Garland County Detention Center and are innocent until proven guilty.

© 2018 KTHV