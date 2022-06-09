Official trailer for Sentenced to Death, a new docuseries from THV11

The series will focus on the 1983 murder of Greta Mason, an Air Force nurse who just moved to Arkansas, and Barry Lee Fairchild's claims his confession was coerced.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — A new trailer was released Tuesday for THV11's new true crime docuseries Sentenced to Death: The murder that unsettled Arkansas.

It will focus on the rape and murder of Air Force nurse Greta Mason in 1983 and Barry Lee Fairchild, the man who was found guilty, fighting to overturn his death sentence after claims of a coerced confession under then Pulaski County Sheriff Tommy Robinson.

The multi-part series will premiere exclusively on YouTube and THV11+, the station's streaming app. You can download the app on Roku or Fire TV.

Watch the trailer below: