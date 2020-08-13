Police say man who robbed White Hall store may be connected to other robberies

White Hall police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who robbed the White Hall Food Mart on Wednesday.

WHITE HALL, Ark. — The White Hall Police Department needs help from the public with finding more information regarding a robbery and theft that occurred on August 12.

Police said the suspect entered the White Hall Food Mart at approximately 6 p.m. on Sheridan Road.

Police said the suspect placed an item on the counter for purchase and offered a cash payment. When the cashier took the payment and opened the register, the suspect launched over the counter to grab money from the register.

The cashier tried to stop the suspect, but retreated as the situation escalated.

The suspect took the money and left the store in a white Chevy Tahoe.

Police say the suspect may be involved in similar incidents in Lonoke and Redfield.

A reward is being offered for information leading to the identification of the suspect and location of the vehicle.