NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP/KTHV) - Authorities in North Little Rock are investigating a woman's death following an attempted home invasion.

Police say a homeowner reported that someone was trying to break into his home about 5:30 p.m. Friday, October 19. During the call to police the homeowner told a dispatcher that a gun had been fired, although he did not specify who had fired the weapon.

Officers who went to the home to investigate found a dead woman in the homeowner's backyard. Whether the woman had died from a gunshot wound was not immediately released.

Neither the homeowner nor the woman has been identified and additional details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated once more information is released.

© 2018 KTHV