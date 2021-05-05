Woman accused of pulling gun on parent in carpool lane of Little Rock elementary school

A man and his father claim they pulled up next to an SUV in the carpool lane when the driver, a 24-year-old woman, pointed a gun at them.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Little Rock police responded to Meadowcliff Elementary shortly before 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in reference to an aggravated assault.

Upon arrival, police spoke with the school's security, who claimed an incident involving a weapon had occurred in the carpool lane.

A man told police that he and his father were in the carpool lane when they witnessed an SUV cut off three cars in front of them. He claimed his father drove up to the vehicle to make sure they were okay.

As he pulled up beside the SUV, the man said the driver, a 24-year-old Little Rock woman, pulled out a gun and pointed it at them. He said she then pointed the gun upwards and said, "next time."

No injuries were reported, but school officials asked for an officer to return the next day to ban the woman from the school.