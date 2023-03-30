Woman charged with second-degree murder for Little Rock shooting

An 18-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder for her involvement in a Little Rock shooting that happened on Thursday morning.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — An 18-year-old woman was charged for her involvement in a homicide that happened on Thursday morning.

According to reports, the Little Rock Police Department responded to a call of an "accidental shooting" that happened on Valmar Street.

When officers arrived they saw what they described to be an "ambiguous scene."

They then called homicide detectives to investigate, and during that investigation, they questioned Maddison Poindexter and charged her with 2nd-degree murder.

Police have since identified 32-year-old Alfrisco Davis as the victim of the deadly shooting.

The investigation into this incident remains ongoing and we will update with more information as soon as it becomes available.