Police say the woman has a 'serious' head injury and they do not have a suspect in custody.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark — According to Little Rock police, a woman in a wheelchair was struck by a vehicle on the corner of 17th and Main in Little Rock.

Police say the woman has a 'serious' head injury.

Police also said the person in the vehicle fled the scene, so they do not have a suspect in custody.

This is an ongoing investigation.