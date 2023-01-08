Arkansas schools push ahead as LEARNS Act becomes official

Gov. Sarah Sanders' LEARNS Act took effect on Tuesday. Some school districts have been prepping for this legislation despite recent pushback from outside groups.

JACKSONVILLE, Ark. — It's been a busy summer for Jacksonville-North Pulaski School District Superintendent Jeremy Owoh.

Owoh is preparing the school district for another year, but this summer has been different as the Arkansas LEARNS Act became official Tuesday.

LEARNS is the education reform plan introduced by Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

"[The LEARNS Act] has probably taken 80% of my summer this year," Owoh said. "[Usually] we spend a lot of time preparing to receive both our license and classified staff back into schools... district buildings during the summer months."

The comprehensive LEARNS Act significantly changes education in Arkansas, requiring school districts to adjust.

"We had to go through that process with our school board," Owoh said. "Revising board policies, but also creating new policies that align with the LEARNS Act."

Lawmakers approved the sweeping education reform bill in March. Owoh said he followed the process closely.

The law includes changes to school safety, focusing on school choice and putting new restrictions on certain classroom instruction.

Another significant change for school districts to work through is pay, as funds have to be found for mandated to increase teacher salaries.

"Revising the salary schedule definitely took a lot of time and effort," Owoh said. "Just to make sure that we're still fiscally sound, even after the contribution from the state level."

Those groups include the Citizens for Arkansas Public Education and Students (CAPES), a group working to get the LEARNS Act on the November 2024 ballot for Arkansas voters.

The state is currently counting petition signatures to determine if the required 54,000 was reached. Owoh said despite the opposition, they've been planning since Sanders signed it into law.

"I also wanted to make sure that we were proactive, so I know that certain groups were advocating both ways," Owoh said. "But we have a district to run."

It's been a busy summer for all Arkansas school districts, who are left waiting to see how the legal challenges will play out. The Pulaski County Special School District issued a statement saying they will "continue to monitor and adjust to ensure we are in compliance."

While the debate over the LEARNS Act continues, Owoh is focused on one thing.