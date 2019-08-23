Hundreds of thousands of Americans voted for the "Most Friendliest States" on bigseventravel.com, and ranked Arkansas one of the least friendly states.

New York, as to be expected, was ranked dead-last. Followed by Arkansas.

And, also according to Big Seven Travel, Minnesota is the friendliest.

"Arkansas is a friendly state if – and emphasis on if – you're local." The article said. "Visitors might feel like they don't quite fit in and are unwelcome."

You can find the article here.

